Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position By $63.88 Million; Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Had 3 Bulls

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 353.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 141,015 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 180,942 shares with $82.00M value, up from 39,927 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. Northland Capital maintained Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. See Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) latest ratings:

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $15 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $11 New Target: $5 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar’s Bitter Q2 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $166.58 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 948,802 shares traded or 156.59% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XLRE, SPG, EQIX, PSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Qts Realty Trust Inc stake by 4,800 shares to 77,181 valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 63,282 shares and now owns 2.06 million shares. Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) was reduced too.