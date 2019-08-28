Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stake By $4.73 Million; Unum Group (UNM) Sentiment Is 1.1

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 315,520 shares as Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 3.88M shares with $61.36 million value, up from 3.57 million last quarter. Empire State Realty Trust Inc now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 738,440 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Unum Group (UNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 179 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 162 trimmed and sold holdings in Unum Group. The active investment managers in our database now have: 187.49 million shares, down from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unum Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 141 Increased: 124 New Position: 55.

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Unum Group for 5.53 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 135,318 shares or 6.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 4.67% invested in the company for 582,290 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc., a New York-based fund reported 593,853 shares.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 1.16M shares traded. Unum Group (UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.