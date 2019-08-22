Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Reaches $26.62 52-Week Low; United Services Automobile Association Decreased Vermilion Energy (VET) Position By $2.99 Million

The stock of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.49 target or 8.00% below today’s $26.62 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $509.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $24.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.74M less. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 75,935 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

United Services Automobile Association decreased Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) stake by 14.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 124,781 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 709,676 shares with $17.53M value, down from 834,457 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 426,991 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 119.30% above currents $14.82 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18.

United Services Automobile Association increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 14,122 shares to 20,765 valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 194,104 shares and now owns 373,800 shares. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Heidrick \u0026 Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Heidrick \u0026 Struggles Intl has $38 highest and $35 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 37.11% above currents $26.62 stock price. Heidrick \u0026 Struggles Intl had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

