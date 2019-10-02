Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Shorts at Total System Services (TSS) Raised By 30.75%

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 22.35% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. HSII’s profit would be $12.63 million giving it 9.85 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s analysts see -9.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 59,580 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 39.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is -3.45% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold Total System Services, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3.55 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 74,525 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com accumulated 54 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has 1,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 391,440 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Finemark Bankshares & owns 2,441 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 31,398 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2,418 shares. Cornerstone invested in 807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 212,614 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 227,472 are held by Citigroup. Regions Fin reported 180,787 shares. Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability Company holds 3,809 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity. On Monday, September 16 JOHNSON JOIA M bought $100,278 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 745 shares.

