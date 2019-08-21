Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Comparison side by side

Both Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 34 0.73 N/A 2.63 11.31 TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.32 N/A 1.62 12.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. TrueBlue Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TrueBlue Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. TrueBlue Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor TrueBlue Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. TrueBlue Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 TrueBlue Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is $39.33, with potential upside of 44.49%. Competitively TrueBlue Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 37.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. looks more robust than TrueBlue Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 96.8% respectively. About 1.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of TrueBlue Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78% TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15%

For the past year Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. was less bearish than TrueBlue Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats TrueBlue Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.