Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Comparing side by side

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 35 0.73 N/A 2.63 11.31 Barrett Business Services Inc. 78 0.71 N/A 5.86 14.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Barrett Business Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8% Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Barrett Business Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$39.33 is Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.91%. Competitively the consensus target price of Barrett Business Services Inc. is $105, which is potential 17.85% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is looking more favorable than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 84%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Barrett Business Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has -4.78% weaker performance while Barrett Business Services Inc. has 52.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Barrett Business Services Inc. beats Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.