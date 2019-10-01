Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Citigroup (C) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Citigroup Inc (C) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 435 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 531 cut down and sold their stakes in Citigroup Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.66 billion shares, down from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citigroup Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 84 to 93 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 485 Increased: 336 New Position: 99.

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 22.35% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. HSII’s profit would be $12.63 million giving it 9.85 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s analysts see -9.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 83,516 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $497.62 million. The firm enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Companies Inc owns 210,894 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 29 shares. Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.46% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Prudential holds 161,412 shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 480,646 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Globeflex Lp reported 0.21% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Parametric Lc stated it has 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 17,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,099 were accumulated by Indexiq Ltd Company. State Street Corp stated it has 563,999 shares. Citigroup owns 15,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 23.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. for 31.53 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.09 million shares or 14.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. has 9.85% invested in the company for 272,000 shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 9.54% in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.04 million shares.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $154.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.