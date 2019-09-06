Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $343,900; Park National Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 19,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 929,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.19 million, down from 949,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 10.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 81,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 72,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 48,204 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,906 shares to 300,213 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 149,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,472 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 50,181 were reported by Brandes Prtn Ltd Partnership. Howard Capital Management reported 29,346 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 12,130 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Associated Banc invested in 0.99% or 316,661 shares. 258,564 were accumulated by Frontier Investment Mngmt. 12,450 are owned by Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York has 1.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 856,383 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service reported 29,595 shares. 16,140 were accumulated by Reliant Investment. The Montana-based Stack Financial Mngmt has invested 6.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Newfocus Fin Gp Llc invested in 4.49% or 166,604 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr accumulated 141,935 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heidrick & Struggles Announces New Leadership Appointments – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Popped 23% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles Appoints Stacey Rauch to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,975 shares to 54,075 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Adr) (NYSE:TKC) by 73,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).