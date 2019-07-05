Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stock Declined While Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position as Stock Declined

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,862 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 31,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.54. About 90,461 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 13,629 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc holds 229,418 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 86,806 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 31,502 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). State Street Corp holds 0% or 569,107 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 14,466 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). James Rech Inc reported 18,580 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 37,732 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 8,296 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Los Angeles & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 40,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles Takes Action with Board Diversity Pledge Globally – PR Newswire” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons to Add Booz Allen (BAH) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Insperity Partners With Mylo, Boosts Workforce Acceleration – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Encana (ECA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Popped 23% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 52,945 shares to 586,199 shares, valued at $48.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $240.48 million for 15.80 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,797 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 124,087 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co owns 17,955 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 10,257 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,075 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Community Bank Na owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 1,409 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Srb Corp holds 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 6,574 shares. Boston Rech has 2,390 shares. Df Dent And holds 3,229 shares. Palisade Asset Limited holds 0.57% or 31,860 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Group Inc reported 176,500 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares to 127,360 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).