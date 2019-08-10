Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $375,219 as Valuation Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Sector Gamma As Upped Holding by $9.38 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 9,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 10,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 63,500 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 144,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 578,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.62 million, up from 434,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 231,287 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone owns 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,680 shares. Moreover, Muhlenkamp has 4.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 132,939 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.34% or 230,010 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated reported 70,000 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc owns 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,399 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,667 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur Company stated it has 66,500 shares. British Columbia holds 0.21% or 390,168 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). North Point Port Managers Oh reported 164,702 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 6.96 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 2,669 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 47 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 57,915 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 133,600 shares to 763,676 shares, valued at $61.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,363 shares, and cut its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 127,098 shares to 174,541 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.