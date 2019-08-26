Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) Market Value Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Its Stake; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $568,015

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 326,718 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (HSII) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 69,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 485,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, down from 554,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 67,629 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:LXP) by 187,986 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 17,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 24,691 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 37,980 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Menta Cap Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). State Street holds 0% or 569,107 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 12,926 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 39,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 254,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northrock Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 1,525 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 485,491 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 16,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).