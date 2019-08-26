Heico New (HEI) Stock Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased by $7.05 Million Its Holding; Mks Instrument Com (MKSI) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Position by $2.37 Million as Stock Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 398,173 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc Com (MKSI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 839,788 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.14M, up from 814,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.45. About 358,718 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Heico Soared on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 133,147 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 101,365 shares. Etrade Capital Lc owns 4,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.4% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 221,537 shares. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 6,700 shares. Putnam Investments Lc owns 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 73,932 shares. 2,778 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. State Street owns 1.12 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 142,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Illinois-based Castleark Ltd has invested 0.08% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Baillie Gifford Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 244,021 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 3,242 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 70,552 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 179,254 shares. Brinker Capital holds 14,578 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney Communications accumulated 47,659 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 1.83M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Bahl Gaynor reported 14,566 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,877 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers has 10,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 66,747 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 4,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deloitte Lists MKS Instruments (MKSI) in Technology Fast 500 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 6,575 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,516 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp Com (NYSE:ROG).