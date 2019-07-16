Heico New (HEI) Stock Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $607,676; Chemed (CHE) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 419,567 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 13,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.40 million, up from 78,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $376.01. About 75,118 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Victory Cap has 0.07% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 326,509 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,591 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage owns 7,870 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 23,180 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 39,119 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc invested in 12,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co reported 4,270 shares stake. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.02% or 73,932 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.02% or 568,720 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 177 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 37,369 shares. Natixis accumulated 6,083 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Co holds 4,532 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.63 million for 64.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $413,312 activity. Shares for $115,012 were bought by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,824 shares to 93,932 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 6,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

