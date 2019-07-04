Heico New (HEI) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $607,676; Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose While Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered by $15.36 Million Its Position

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 213,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.13 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.00M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 273,488 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,078 activity. Shares for $115,012 were bought by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN on Tuesday, January 22. IRWIN THOMAS S had sold 10,000 shares worth $706,390.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 226,148 shares to 259,096 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 6,713 shares. Fisher Asset Management reported 0.17% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 7,257 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 7,353 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 702 shares. Telemark Asset Management reported 1.2% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Yorktown Management Research reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 59,801 were reported by Advisors Asset Incorporated. 91 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 23,790 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 35,698 shares.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.40M for 64.30 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 67,580 shares to 992,360 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 83,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO).

