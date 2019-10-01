Heico New (HEI) Shareholder Cim Boosted Position by $527,877; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 92,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 145,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.88. About 690,490 shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares to 16,213 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 4,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,440 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Heico Stock Soared More Than 15% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,715 shares to 68,975 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.