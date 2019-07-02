Heico New (HEI) Holder Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Contour Asset Management Increases Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL)

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 4.32M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 350,794 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.67M for 63.78 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 119,648 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 22,075 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & Tru has 2,037 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 455 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Co holds 56 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 11,718 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 267,914 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 5,823 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 21,732 shares stake. First Manhattan Co holds 858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,630 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability. Moreover, Cim Ltd has 0.23% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bell Retail Bank holds 9,965 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,078 activity. 1,445 shares were bought by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, worth $115,012 on Tuesday, January 22. 10,000 shares valued at $706,390 were sold by IRWIN THOMAS S on Thursday, January 10.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HEICO Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; Represents 82nd Consecutive Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 4,786 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 44,062 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 10,832 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has 16,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 24,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.16% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 297,940 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.19 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 102,659 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 3.79 million shares. Moreover, Crosslink Capital has 2.37% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 480,516 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 52,199 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 49,170 shares to 486,730 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 270,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marvell (MRVL) to Report Q2 Earnings: A Beat in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Infineon To Acquire Cypress: Semi Sector Consolidating – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.