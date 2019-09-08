Heico New (HEI) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Decreased Position by $372,000 as Shares Rose; Calamos Advisors Raised Its Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $348,500

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 4,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.86. About 723,807 shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 128.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value E (IWN) by 106,670 shares to 145,735 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 278,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,007 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs reported 11,467 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability accumulated 56,455 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 563,452 shares. Baltimore accumulated 1.83% or 609,397 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 5,860 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3,000 shares. Calamos has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Capital Advsr Limited Co invested in 37,495 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Millennium Limited accumulated 686,378 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.65% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.43M shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 91,759 shares.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.65M for 62.66 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 18,200 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).