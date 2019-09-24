Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Increased Position by $23.69 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $2.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 217.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 230,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 335,671 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.70 million, up from 105,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 89,842 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 1.19M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About HEICO Corporation’s (NYSE:HEI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 3,009 shares to 6,642 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,186 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Prominent shopping center under new ownership – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.