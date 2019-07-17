Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Lifted Position; Ancient Art LP Lowered Its Position in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 505,029 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 62,397 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

