Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Waddell & Reed Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Chemed New (CHE)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.66. About 214,951 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 23,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, up from 41,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $423.96. About 82,419 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 124,691 shares to 658,900 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 30,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,365 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 796 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 16,096 shares. Prudential Finance has 10,981 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 66,391 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Timessquare Mgmt Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 169,700 shares. 4,939 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 7,871 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% or 15,880 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment has 0.66% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 6,260 shares. Boston Ltd Llc owns 7,798 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 0.1% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

