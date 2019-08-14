Heico New (HEI.A) Share Price Were Volatile While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Holding; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder American National Bank Has Cut Holding by $550,140 as Market Value Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 34,955 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 519,638 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 484,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 60,659 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 109,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 119,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 10.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 25,861 shares. Longer Invs Inc invested in 51,075 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 33,686 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. British Columbia accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 399,195 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc reported 120,933 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd accumulated 18,238 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa has 4.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Na holds 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.71 million shares. Eqis reported 48,795 shares stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 104,746 were accumulated by Hollencrest Management.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,455 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 132,255 shares to 703,381 shares, valued at $100.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 27,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,681 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).