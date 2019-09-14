Heico New (HEI.A) Holder Quantum Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake by $560,736

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 358,652 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 615,955 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors

