Heico (HEI) Stake Maintained by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) Shareholder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 665,527 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 229,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Sticking With HEICO – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 31,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 11,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 1.39 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 36,812 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,390 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. 1,735 are held by Daiwa Securities. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Howe And Rusling reported 0.09% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,252 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Rech has 0.15% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,900 shares. Redwood holds 0.02% or 2,451 shares. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 125,993 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,714 shares to 7,583 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 52,734 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 11,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.