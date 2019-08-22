HEICO (HEI) Reaches $143.82 52-Week High; The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high and has $153.89 target or 7.00% above today’s $143.82 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $16.52B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $153.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.16 billion more. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 36,199 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

Among 4 analysts covering North West (TSE:NWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. North West has $36 highest and $30 lowest target. $31’s average target is 1.67% above currents $30.49 stock price. North West had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. See The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HEICO Corp has $17000 highest and $95 lowest target. $121.40’s average target is -15.59% below currents $143.82 stock price. HEICO Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, May 30. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HEI in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 0.04% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 10,438 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nordea Mngmt owns 52,744 shares. Sei Investments Com has 58,220 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 52,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,186 are owned by Calamos Wealth Llc. Strs Ohio holds 4,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank holds 3,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 11,237 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Select Equity Gp Lp has 1.28M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Fred Alger holds 1.02M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. The insider Hildebrandt Mark H bought 963 shares worth $99,516.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $60.89 million for 67.84 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 66.28 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 4,236 shares traded. The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.