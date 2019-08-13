HEICO (HEI) Reaches $141.96 52-Week High; Veritone (VERI) Shorts Increased By 9.29%

The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high and has $149.06 target or 5.00% above today’s $141.96 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $16.44B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $149.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $821.95M more. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 130,880 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) had an increase of 9.29% in short interest. VERI’s SI was 3.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.29% from 3.26M shares previously. With 438,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s short sellers to cover VERI’s short positions. The SI to Veritone Inc’s float is 26.34%. The stock increased 8.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 695,156 shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 50.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 09/05/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VERITONE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 25/04/2018 – BrainChip Studio to be Integrated as a Cognitive Engine within Veritone aiWARE; 11/05/2018 – Veritone Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss $13M; 12/04/2018 – Veritone to Advance Federal Government Presence with FedRAMP Compliance Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Veritone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Veritone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VERI); 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 05/04/2018 – Veritone Announces Breakthrough Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.37 million for 66.96 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 65.42 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Among 4 analysts covering HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HEICO Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity. Another trade for 963 shares valued at $99,516 was bought by Hildebrandt Mark H.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $110.46 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.