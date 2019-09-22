Heico (HEI) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Boosted Position by $506,730 as Share Price Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Its Position in Terreno Realty (TRNO) by $3.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 598,536 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.35 million, down from 676,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 1.02M shares traded or 215.65% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 1.41M shares traded or 135.58% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 3,397 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Ellington Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.52% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 18,982 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 6,200 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. 29,670 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Lc. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 231,181 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 697,796 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 37,583 shares. Yorktown Rech reported 2,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il invested in 245,538 shares or 0.19% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HEICO Corporation Reports Record Operating Income and Net Sales for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Record Net Income for the Nine Months; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow Growth Estimates Raised – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.94 million for 36.62 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Queens, NY for $24.0 Million – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corp.: A Focussed Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sogou Inc. (SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.