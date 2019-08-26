Heico (HEI) Holder Nomura Holdings Cut Position by $2.73 Million; Whitnell & Co Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $344,659

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 96.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 28,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 963 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94,000, down from 29,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 738,830 shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 3.93 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 249,511 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 462,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Short Vix St Futur.