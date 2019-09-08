Heico (HEI.A) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Stake by $923,790 as Valuation Were Volatile; Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 1080.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 109,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 120,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 10,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI.A) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,130 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,227 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 375,754 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 9,458 shares to 24,344 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

