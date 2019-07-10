HEICO (HEI.A) Reaches $136.62 High on Jul, 10; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Sabre (SABR) Holding By $35.60 Million

The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $146.18 target or 7.00% above today’s $136.62 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.94 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $146.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.12 billion more. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 104,486 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70M shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock declined 14.16%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 11.87M shares with $253.81M value, down from 13.56 million last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 280,962 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 62.96 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico (NYSE:HEI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Heico had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) rating on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Heico Shares Jumped 10.1% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HEICO Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; Represents 82nd Consecutive Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sabre had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform”.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) stake by 114,307 shares to 187,207 valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 1.17M shares and now owns 4.34M shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96 million for 35.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.