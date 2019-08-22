HEICO Corporation (HEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Both HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 113 8.64 N/A 2.16 63.43 National Presto Industries Inc. 103 1.95 N/A 4.97 18.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Presto Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEICO Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HEICO Corporation is presently more expensive than National Presto Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.5% 10.8% National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

HEICO Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. From a competition point of view, National Presto Industries Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HEICO Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, National Presto Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. National Presto Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HEICO Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

HEICO Corporation and National Presto Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HEICO Corporation’s consensus price target is $121.4, while its potential downside is -16.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.3% of HEICO Corporation shares and 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares. 5.5% are HEICO Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc. has 29.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5% National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91%

For the past year HEICO Corporation has 76.5% stronger performance while National Presto Industries Inc. has -17.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors HEICO Corporation beats National Presto Industries Inc.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.