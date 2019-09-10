HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Both HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 95 7.82 N/A 2.17 48.57 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 51 1.67 N/A 2.81 20.10

Table 1 demonstrates HEICO Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEICO Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HEICO Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HEICO Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.9%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was more bullish than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.