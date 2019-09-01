HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

Both HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 94 8.30 N/A 2.17 48.57 Moog Inc. 88 0.98 N/A 4.65 17.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HEICO Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HEICO Corporation is currently more expensive than Moog Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HEICO Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Moog Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors HEICO Corporation beats Moog Inc.