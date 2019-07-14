HEICO Corporation (HEI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand HEICO Corporation has 5.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has HEICO Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 19.90% 10.20% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing HEICO Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation N/A 101 51.98 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HEICO Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

With average target price of $105.6, HEICO Corporation has a potential downside of -22.36%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%. Based on the data given earlier, HEICO Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -0.58% 3.83% 14.05% 17.92% 40.9% 33.91% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

HEICO Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. HEICO Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HEICO Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

HEICO Corporation has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors HEICO Corporation beats HEICO Corporation’s rivals.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.