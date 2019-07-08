HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 81 8.09 N/A 2.00 43.49 Moog Inc. 88 1.15 N/A 4.65 18.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HEICO Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. HEICO Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.03% 1.3% 13.88% 23.92% 42.87% 38.06% Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51%

For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats HEICO Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.