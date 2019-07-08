HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEICO Corporation
|81
|8.09
|N/A
|2.00
|43.49
|Moog Inc.
|88
|1.15
|N/A
|4.65
|18.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HEICO Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. HEICO Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Moog Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEICO Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Moog Inc.
|0.00%
|13.2%
|5.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Moog Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEICO Corporation
|-2.03%
|1.3%
|13.88%
|23.92%
|42.87%
|38.06%
|Moog Inc.
|-5.15%
|-6.88%
|-6.75%
|5.44%
|2.06%
|11.51%
For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.
Summary
Moog Inc. beats HEICO Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.