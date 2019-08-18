HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of HEICO Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEICO Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|24.68%
|35.74%
|8.37%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEICO Corporation
|N/A
|92
|48.57
|Industry Average
|599.28M
|2.43B
|31.35
HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for HEICO Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HEICO Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.40
|2.07
|2.63
|2.55
The potential upside of the competitors is 54.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEICO Corporation
|-2.87%
|1.57%
|19.22%
|55.17%
|66.76%
|67.29%
|Industry Average
|2.70%
|4.48%
|12.27%
|30.37%
|33.16%
|39.64%
For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors HEICO Corporation’s rivals beat HEICO Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.