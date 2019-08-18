HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of HEICO Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation N/A 92 48.57 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for HEICO Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is 54.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors HEICO Corporation’s rivals beat HEICO Corporation.