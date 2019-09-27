Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Position in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $405,162; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shares Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding by $916,720

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 142.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 11,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 227,665 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt has 12,380 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,198 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 17,044 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 227 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 118,701 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 89,360 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 246,997 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 1,039 shares stake. Mar Vista Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 154,434 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 5,695 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 12,874 shares to 1,172 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Sell O’Reilly Shares – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive: A Smooth Ride – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Mexican Acquisition Likely To Contribute At A Slower Rate Than Domestic – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle: Double Bottom Reversal In Play? – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,969 shares to 17,775 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 17,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,036 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 28 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.2% or 30,601 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc owns 102,623 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Davenport And Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 50 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 5,348 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,147 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 127,964 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited stated it has 25,512 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,498 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 74,606 shares.