Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Its Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Position by $377,328; Stock Value Rose; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Increased Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 138,051 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $97.79. About 99,221 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,866 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 36,796 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru has 836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 68,360 were accumulated by Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 54,514 shares. 23,392 were reported by Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Amica Mutual Ins Com invested in 0.12% or 10,060 shares. Timessquare Limited owns 734,800 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 0.5% or 737,775 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 2,574 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has 24,767 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 68,344 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.