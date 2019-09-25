Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Visa Class A (V) Position by $406,550; Financial Counselors Has Raised Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $317,402

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,004 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17 million, up from 64,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.08. About 1.97M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 3.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,476 shares to 82,426 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Walt Disney, Mastercard and Starbucks – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 619,549 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 10,350 shares stake. Howard Cap Management owns 98,604 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 137,752 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 2,036 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 25,937 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Markston Interest Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,744 shares. Hanseatic Management invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Llc holds 5.4% or 54,464 shares. 4,770 were reported by Argent Management Ltd Liability Com. Cannell Peter B & invested in 20,822 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Perkins Coie Company invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 7,500 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,136 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Graham Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.8% or 180,000 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 3,176 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP stated it has 1.16 million shares. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 0.27% or 119,694 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Lc owns 1,583 shares. Symphony Asset Llc invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 1.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 196,353 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 2,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 185,956 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 1.75% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 117,445 shares. 89,016 are owned by Pittenger Anderson Incorporated. Royal London Asset Limited holds 282,535 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.