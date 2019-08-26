Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741 as Market Valuation Rose; Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $952,500; Share Price Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

