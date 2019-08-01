Hedeker Wealth Management Group Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Mtz (MTZ) Holder Ack Asset Management Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 284,783 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $181.77. About 2.77M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Co holds 153,026 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6.02% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northern Corp has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burns J W And Co Ny stated it has 145,864 shares. 1,402 are held by Arvest Comml Bank Division. Kings Point Management has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Park Presidio Cap Ltd reported 365,000 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 32,310 shares. Triple Frond Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 10.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.05M shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc has 44,091 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

