Hedeker Wealth Management Group Stake in Visa Class A (V) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Cut by $6.32 Million Its Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 146,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 253,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11 million, down from 400,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 13.79M shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Woodside Petroleum Resumed at Overweight, A$36 Target by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 89.70% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 23,500 shares to 186,900 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,650 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,606 shares to 19,223 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

