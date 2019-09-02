Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $737,625; Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment reported 97,338 shares. M Hldg stated it has 45,206 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv LP holds 0.91% or 551,246 shares. United Fire Gru Incorporated has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Ltd Com owns 154,979 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl reported 932,950 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 38,800 shares stake. Cohen & Steers holds 100,605 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability reported 43,644 shares. Aperio Limited has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.45 million shares. Washington Natl Bank accumulated 3.26% or 173,604 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co stated it has 10,800 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com invested in 224,018 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 137,921 are held by Wms Lc. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Co reported 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 7,680 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com owns 115,167 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guyasuta Invest reported 231,943 shares. Mai owns 182,237 shares. Barbara Oil holds 8.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,000 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Inv Management Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,774 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,110 shares. Glovista Lc invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Private Cap Advsrs Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,682 shares. Chemical Bankshares holds 1.84% or 116,821 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Mgmt La reported 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares to 262,865 shares, valued at $69.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 410,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.