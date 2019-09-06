Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Shorts at NEXEO SOLUTIONS WARRANTS EXPIRING 0 (NXEOW) Raised By 0.39%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,927 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 39,136 shares with $6.42 million value, up from 36,209 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $963.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC WARRANTS EXPIRING 0 (OTCMKTS:NXEOW) had an increase of 0.39% in short interest. NXEOW’s SI was 25,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.39% from 25,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 86 days are for NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC WARRANTS EXPIRING 0 (OTCMKTS:NXEOW)’s short sellers to cover NXEOW’s short positions. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $21.42 million. It operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services divisions. It has a 0.96 P/E ratio. The firm provides approximately 24,000 products that are used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, automotive, healthcare, personal care, gas and oil, and construction, as well as performance coatings, including architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Oregon-based Vision Mngmt Incorporated has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Tru has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wharton Business Gp Limited Com invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.40M shares. Nebraska-based Jrm Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weitz Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 104,615 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Co invested in 2.03% or 55,836 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 6.41M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills Fincl Bank And Co holds 2.07% or 40,593 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 138,407 shares.

