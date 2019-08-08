Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $737,625; Burns J W & Co Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $326,727

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 46.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 21.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 72,712 shares. Illinois-based Zuckerman Group Lc has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Muhlenkamp And Com holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,476 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs accumulated 2.91% or 56,112 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 743,649 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 266,161 shares stake. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp has 291,176 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 146,750 shares. M&R Mgmt has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 1.58% or 661,645 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associate has invested 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 254,611 were reported by Guardian Limited Partnership. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 143,427 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated reported 6,824 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Coe Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 12,223 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Gp Limited Liability Co reported 270,920 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 851,644 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 26,766 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.75M shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 265 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.8% or 113,592 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 54.97M shares. Pl Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,500 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 139,759 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Com holds 2.89% or 2.98M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 43,660 shares. 10.48M are owned by Adage Capital Prns Grp Lc.