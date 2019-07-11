Hedeker Wealth Management Group Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Cut as Share Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $316,928

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $180.12. About 3.46 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.08. About 1.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 274,918 shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability owns 82,001 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 28,459 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.82% or 115,200 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullinan holds 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 96,454 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,303 shares. Strs Ohio owns 403,067 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Serv holds 82,238 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,805 shares. 105,603 were reported by Wade G W And. Shufro Rose reported 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Management Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,770 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Metrowestdailynews.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Carrier buys Framinghams S2 Security – MetroWest Daily News” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Vishay Intertechnology Ambient Light Sensor With High Sensitivity Targets Wearables and Smartphones – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.86 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,365 shares. Bank Of Stockton holds 2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,961 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1.05 million shares. Strategic Fincl Ser Inc reported 1.22% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 2.90M shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited has 200 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.79M shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamco Et Al holds 43,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa owns 43,751 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa reported 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leisure Capital Management holds 5,280 shares.