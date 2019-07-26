Hedeker Wealth Management Group Position In Prologis Com (PLD) Was Boosted; Cypress Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) as Market Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 888,600 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.29. About 736,267 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Macquarie Ltd owns 1.12M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Principal Group has 13.57 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,148 shares. Bowen Hanes has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 7.05M shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank has 4,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). American Group stated it has 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 26,144 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.62% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 868,241 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 192,831 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 1.25 million shares. 486,737 were accumulated by Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership. Lenox Wealth Inc has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.15% or 1.72M shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Vestor Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Caprock Group Inc owns 6,447 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, Montana-based fund reported 4,727 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 320,241 shares stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 648,773 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0.56% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 154,477 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gru reported 2.58M shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).