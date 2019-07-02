Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $544,741; Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Scotts Miracle (SMG) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 333.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 21,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,166 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 386,874 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New Com (NYSE:OC) by 8,694 shares to 50,706 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) by 25,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,936 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. $3.41M worth of stock was sold by HAGEDORN JAMES on Monday, January 14. $3.41M worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

