Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Shares Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Markston International Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,139 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 60,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 137,837 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 359,996 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.36% or 141,219 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 543,067 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.82% or 8.84 million shares. Whittier Com has invested 1.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,234 shares. California-based Reilly Limited Company has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.15M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank And Tru reported 46,775 shares. Cap Sarl holds 94,890 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Llc holds 5.03% or 62,405 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 37,911 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Limited Co owns 176,253 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt owns 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24.92 million shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares to 150,636 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 600 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,405 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated reported 1.50 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Ltd Co invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maryland Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,824 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 7,612 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,167 are owned by Comml Bank Of Stockton. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sabal accumulated 0.11% or 7,871 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 2,055 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,250 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.49% or 2.37 million shares.