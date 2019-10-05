Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Position in Visa Class A (V) by $406,550; Alliancebernstein LP Position in Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Decreased by $3.87 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 214,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.99M, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 449,717 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Inc holds 412,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Raymond James Associates invested in 72,738 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,457 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 570,145 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) or 183,946 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.04% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 5.08 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 53,418 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 174 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 37,665 shares. Federated Pa reported 346,898 shares stake.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 6,050 shares to 23,478 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 2.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc has 26,351 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 118,150 shares. Country Bancshares has 254,178 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc accumulated 0.99% or 184,645 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 1,873 shares. 117,320 were reported by Daiwa Gru. Redmond Asset Limited Liability owns 2.32% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,080 shares. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Congress Asset Management Ma has 599,569 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 320,112 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monroe Bancshares Tru Mi reported 1,260 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.