Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $544,741 as Market Value Rose; Disney (DIS) Position Maintained by Page Arthur B

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.76. About 4.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 3.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset And Management reported 2,843 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.17% stake. National Pension Ser invested in 1.03% or 1.72 million shares. 72,643 are held by Wms Partners Limited Com. Intll Investors has 1.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legacy Private Tru reported 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prio Wealth Lp has 14,017 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bank holds 2.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 97,251 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 1.19% or 2.27M shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 7.44 million shares. 6,746 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mngmt. Alps Inc reported 4,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 6,147 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Axiom Intl Ltd Com De has 877,023 shares. Moreover, City has 0.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,706 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 31.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.